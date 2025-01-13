Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will play Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Monday. Kerala will aim to further their unbeaten home record against the Juggernauts, while Odisha FC will aim to end their three-game-long winless streak in the competition.

A win will result in the Juggernauts’ fourth straight unbeaten game against the Kochi-based side, levelling their previous such stretch from November 2019-February 2021.

Kerala Blasters FC have been solid at home, keeping a clean sheet in their last game (3-0 vs Mohammedan SC). However, they haven’t recorded back-to-back home clean sheets since 2019. Meanwhile, the last Odisha FC endured a longer streak without wins was in early 2023 (four games). They will want to overcome their poor away form to climb higher in the standings.

Odisha FC are seventh in the points table with 21 points from 15 matches, winning five clashes and drawing six times. Kerala Blasters FC follow them in ninth place, garnering 17 points from as many matches. Both teams are vying to stay in contention for playoff spots, with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC having notched 23 points from 14 games, making this clash crucial in the mid-season run.

Odisha FC are the third-highest goal-scoring team in the league thus far, finding the back of the net 29 times, with Diego Mauricio’s seven strikes leading the charge. Kerala Blasters FC are sixth in this regard with 23 goals. Both these sides have kept only three clean sheets each though, highlighting their defensive concerns.

Kerala Blasters FC have dropped 15 points from winning positions against Odisha FC in the ISL, their highest such tally against any single team. This indicates that the Juggernauts have rarely ever been dragged out of a contest against the Kochi-based side, regardless of the scales tilting in the latter’s favour briefly at times.

Noah Sadaoui has been instrumental for the Kerala Blasters FC, contributing 10 goals (6 goals, 4 assists) and winning eight points for his side. Kerala Blasters FC are unbeaten in games where Sadaoui has scored this season (W4 D2), including their reverse fixture against Odisha FC.

Sergio Lobera has recorded nine wins in 12 matches against Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL (D2 L1). Another victory would make him the first manager in league history to secure 10 wins against a single opponent.

Odisha FC have netted 11 goals from set-pieces this season, the second-highest tally, while Kerala Blasters have conceded 12 goals from set-pieces, the most by any team. This is an area the home team must address to counter Lobera’s tactical advantage, powered by the presence of Mourtada Fall, who has struck the back of the net four times this season – the second-most in the entire Odisha FC unit.

Kerala Blasters FC’s interim head coach T G Purushothaman, asked his players to cohesively carry out their plans on the field.

“We have to function as a team. We have to be much more focused now and ensure that we avoid all obstacles moving forward,” he said.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, too, requested his team to put up a collective front to encounter Kerala Blasters FC in the coming match.

“We cannot focus on one or two players, it’s teamwork at the end of the day. We need to work hard, press high to keep possession and not allow them to have the ball in our half,” he said.

IANS