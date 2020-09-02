Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC Wednesday announced that the club had secured the services of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelo Leite Pereira ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 33-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based team Wednesday.

With an ability to play as a striker or in the wings or as an attacking midfielder, Marcelinho has a vast experience of playing in various leagues around the world, including the ISL. He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 season when he scored scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances for Delhi Dynamos and guided the team into the play-offs.

Marcelinho then played for FC Pune City/Hyderabad FC for three consecutive seasons and scored 31 goals and made 18 assists in 63 ISL matches. After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy, and his home country Brazil.

Welcoming Marcelinho to the club, head coach Stuart Baxter stated: “With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts.

“A delighted Marcelinho said: “I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can’t wait for this [to begin].”

IANS