Tel Aviv: Israel has lifted the ban on entry of foreign nationals into the country, according to a statement issued by the Population and Immigration Authority.

In a statement Monday, the Authority said the decision, first announced by the Israeli cabinet, will allow foreign nationals to enter the country under the approval of a special permit committee following a request in advance, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides, the cabinet permitted the entrance of Israelis with a maximum of 3,000 people per day.

In the next two weeks, priority will be given to the entry of Israelis ahead of the general elections scheduled March 23.

Before then, the entry of foreign citizens will be approved on a limited basis.

In March 2020, Israel banned entry of foreign nationals, following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Since last July, the ban has been gradually eased, with permissions being given to family events, business meetings and more circumstances.

However December 21, 2020, Israel completely banned entry of foreign nationals due to the increase in infections.

This January, Israel closed Ben Gurion International Airport for most inbound and outbound flights to avoid the spread of the new strains of the virus.