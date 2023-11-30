Jerusalem: Just minutes before it was set to expire, the Israeli military Thursday announced that an agreement was reached to extend the humanitarian truce in Gaza for a seventh day.

Thursday’s extension is the second of the initial four-day truce that commenced Novermber 24, CNN reported.

The original four-day truce in Gaza which was first implemented November 24 and extended for two more days Tuesday. It was set to expire at 7 a.m. local time Thursday (at about 10.20 a.m. IST).

In a brief statement, the military said: “In light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue.”

Hamas also confirmed the extension of the truce for a seventh day in a statement.

Since the start of the pause, 210 Palestinians, 70 Israelis, and 24 foreign nationals have reportedly been released.

Wednesday — the sixth day of the truce — 16 more hostages were released from Gaza, comprising 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals and two Israeli-Russians.

Also in the day, 30 Palestinians were also freed from Israeli jails.

Ahead of the military’s announcement, Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told the BBC that the Jewish nation was willing to continue the ceasefire “as long as Hamas continues to release hostages”.

“Pressure must be placed on Hamas. If they continue to release hostages, then the pause can continue,” he added.

