Tel Aviv: The office of Benjamin Netanyahu said the cease-fire called on by the United States, France and other allies is only a proposal, and that the Israeli prime minister, who is on a flight en route to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly, has not responded to it.

The US and its allies jointly called Wednesday for an immediate 21-day cease-fire to allow for negotiations in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who is the acting prime minister during Netanyahu’s trip abroad, said there will be no cease-fire in the north, vowing to continue the fighting in the north “with full force until victory” and returning the tens of thousands of Israeli citizens evacuated from their homes.

Netanyahu’s office added that the Israeli military was continuing to strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

AP