Tel Aviv: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that it has received a list of the sixth set of hostages expected to be freed from Hamas captivity Wednesday, adding that their families have been notified.

This will be the second hostage release after the truce between Israel and Hamas which came into force November 24, was extended by two more days Tuesday.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, another group of 12 hostages, comprising 10 Israelis and two Thai citizens, were released by the Palestinian militant group Tuesday, according to officials.

Thirty Palestinians were also freed from Israeli prisons, the officials said.

Since the truce was implemented, Hamas has released a total of 81 hostages, primarily women and children.

Meanwhile, Israel has freed 180 Palestinians from prison — mainly women and minors — many of whom were detained but never charged.

Israel has assured that the ceasefire would be extended if more hostages, who were abducted after Hamas launched its massive assault October 7, were released.

Israel has communicated to the Hamas that it needs a minimum of 10 hostages to be released per day and in exchange, 30 Palestinian prisoners would be freed.