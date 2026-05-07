Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s historic electoral victory in West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar took to social media ‘X’ Wednesday (local time) and said, “The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago extends sincere congratulations to Shree Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its resounding and historic electoral victory in West Bengal Monday.”

“This landmark achievement reflects the enduring strength of India’s democratic institutions and marks a significant political milestone, as it is the first time the BJP has secured victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, in one of India’s most populous states, home to more than 100 million people,” she said.

She further stated that India today stands proudly as the world’s largest democracy.

“India today stands proudly as the world’s largest democracy, and Prime Minister Modi’s calm, disciplined, and steadfast leadership continues to command the confidence of the Indian people during a period of profound global change and opportunity,” she added.

Kamla Persad-Bissessar further added that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago looks forward to the official visit of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar later this week.

“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago looks forward to the official visit this week of Dr. the Honourable Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, as both nations continue to deepen their longstanding partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and a common commitment to progress, development, and international cooperation,” Kamla Persad-Bissessar said.

EAM Jaishankar thanked the T&T Prime Minister and said, “Thank you, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for your warm words of welcome. Look forward to being in Trinidad and Tobago soon and working with you and your team to further strengthen the India-Trinidad and Tobago relationship.”