Tehran: Iran has said it has not exchanged any new written messages with the United States, pushing back against reports that the two sides are close to a one-page agreement to end hostilities.

The semi-official Fars news agency called recent media reports “fabricated,” saying they were designed to influence global markets and drive down oil prices rather than reflect the situation on the ground.

Fars, citing two unnamed sources, said Iran has not yet responded to the latest US message, which was delivered through Pakistan. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran is still reviewing the US proposal and will respond after completing its assessment, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Last week, Iran sent a 14-point counterproposal to Washington through Pakistan in response to a nine-point US plan outlining conditions for ending the conflict. Tehran later confirmed it had received a reply from Washington, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, wrote on X that Axios had published “a US wish list rather than reality.” He said Iran would not accept pressure and warned of a “harsh response” if attacked or provoked.

Axios reported that a potential deal could include Iran agreeing to suspend uranium enrichment in exchange for US sanctions relief, with both sides easing restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The duration of any enrichment pause remains under discussion, with proposals ranging from five to 20 years.

Separately, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported widespread GPS disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz for a third consecutive day, with some marine tracking data showing vessels appearing to move on land.

The United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities February 28, killing senior Iranian officials and civilians, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US interests in the region and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8. Talks between the Iranian and US delegations in Islamabad April 11-12 ended without an agreement. After negotiations collapsed, the US imposed a blockade of the strait.