Beijing: Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who is here on his maiden visit to China, Wednesday met China’s top political advisor Wang Huning and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

Wang is a member of the high-level Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang said China will continue to develop friendly relations with Bangladesh based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

He called on the two sides to strengthen high-level exchanges, firmly support each other, deepen cooperation in various fields, and promote the in-depth and substantive development of the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, to better benefit the two peoples, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rahman said China is a true friend of Bangladesh, which has always regarded Beijing as a priority in its diplomacy, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, strongly believes that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is beyond doubt, and steadfastly supports China’s national reunification.

Bangladesh looks forward to carrying forward historical friendship with China, strengthening practical cooperation, and elevating bilateral relations to a higher level, Rahman was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Last month, the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) delegation led by its secretary-general and Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited China and met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in the first political contacts between the two countries after the new government came to power in Dhaka.