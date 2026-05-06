Kathmandu: Two Indian nationals were arrested Wednesday for possessing nearly 150 kgs of contraband drugs in eastern Nepal, police said.

Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, 18 and Mohmad Sadam, 21, residents of Bihar, were carrying 148 kg of marijuana in an Indian number plate ambulance.

They were arrested from the Sunsari district of Koshi province, according to the Sunsari District Police Office.

The two tried to flee upon spotting the police team, but were nabbed.

The police have initiated further investigation into the matter, taking them into custody.