Cairo: Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross.

Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

