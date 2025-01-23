Cairo: An Israeli security delegation arrived in Cairo to continue negotiations on the implementation of the second phase of the recently-reached Gaza ceasefire-for-hostage release deal, according to well-informed Egyptian sources.

The Israeli delegation includes officials from the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and Shin Bet security agency, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

“The discussions focused on the execution of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, including the reopening of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow the passage of injured Palestinians,” the sources added.

The talks also addressed the presence of Israeli troops in the Philadelphi Corridor, located on the Gaza-Egypt border, with Israel seeking a partial withdrawal while Egypt insists on a full Israeli withdrawal from the area, according to the sources.

They added that the Egyptian and Israeli security officials discussed a further swap of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails as per the terms of the deal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel and Hamas reached a three-stage ceasefire deal last week, mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, after more than 15 months of fighting.

The current six-week stage of the truce deal, which began Sunday, includes the release of Israeli captives from Gaza and Palestinians from Israeli prisons, as well as intensified humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.

Earlier a tense ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect Sunday, initiating six weeks of calm and raising hopes for an end to 15 months of Israeli assaults on Gaza that devastated the enclave and for the release of dozens of hostages held there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed the ceasefire by nearly three hours after Hamas missed an 8:30 a.m. deadline to submit the names of the first three hostages to be released later in the day. Hamas cited technical reasons for the delay but later provided the list.