New Delhi: Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar, will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi Tuesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

Saar, who will be on a two-day diplomatic visit to India, will also meet with other senior officials in the Indian government.

The visiting minister is also scheduled to meet other government officials, Ambassadors, diplomats, heads of research institutes, and local business leaders during the visit, the Israeli MFA stated Monday.

During his flying visit, the Foreign Minister will also deliver a briefing on Middle East affairs to foreign policy and security scholars before returning to Israel Wednesday.

Ahead of the Foreign Minister’s visit, the Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also expected to visit India in the coming months, amid warming relations between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Sa’ar represented Israel at the Munich Security Conference, during which he engaged in an extensive series of policy discussions with numerous foreign ministers, prominent heads of state, and other senior officials from around the world, including EAM Jaishankar.

FM Sa’ar discussed with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar the implementation of Trump’s vision for enhancing connectivity between Asia, Europe and the US with routes passing through Israel. The two parties discussed the impact on trade routes caused by the Houthis and Iran. FM Sa’ar highlighted the importance of Israel’s relationship with India,” the Israeli MFA stated February 16 after the meeting.

Both ministers also spoke over the phone June 13.

“Received a call this afternoon from FM Sa’ar of Israel regarding ongoing developments,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the conversation.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the Diwali greetings and hoped that the strategic partnership between the two nations continues to flourish in the years to come.

PM Modi also extended heartfelt wishes to Netanyahu on his birthday, wishing him good health and success.

“Thank you, my dear friend, for your warm Diwali greetings. I also extend my heartiest wishes on your birthday. Wishing you good health and success. May India-Israel Strategic Partnership continue to flourish in the years to come,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi’s statement comes after Netanyahu extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Diwali. He wished that Diwali brings hope, peace and prosperity for India.

In a post on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “PM Netanyahu: Wishing my friend Narendra Modi and the people of India a very Happy Diwali! May the Festival of Lights bring hope, peace and prosperity to your great nation. Israel and India stand together. Partners in innovation, friendship, defence and a brighter future.”