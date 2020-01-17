Bangalore: India’s ‘high power’ communication satellite GSAT-30, aimed at providing high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services, was successfully launched onboard ‘Ariane 5’ rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Friday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here Friday.

Blasting off from the Ariane Launch Complex in Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at 2:35am (IST), European space consortium Arianespace’s ‘Ariane 5’ vehicle injected GSAT-30 into the orbit in a flawless flight lasting about 38 minutes.

“ #GSAT30 successfully separated from the upper stage of #Ariane5 #VA251” ISRO said in a tweet.

Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted, “A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess.”

ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre director P Kunhikrishnan, who was present in Kourou, congratulated the ISRO community and ‘Arianespace’ team on the successful launch.

Calling it an ‘excellent start’ to 2020 for ISRO with the launch, Kunhikrishnan said, “The mission team at the master control facility has already acquired the satellite and they will immediately complete the post launch operations….”

The 3,357-kg satellite, which was deployed from the lower passenger position of Ariane-5 launch vehicle (VA 251) into to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO), is configured on ISRO’s enhanced I-3K Bus structure to provide communication services from Geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands.

GSAT-30 is to serve as replacement to the ‘aging’ ‘INSAT-4A’ spacecraft services with enhanced coverage, ISRO has said, adding the satellite provides Indian mainland and islands coverage in Ku-band and extended coverage in C-band covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia.

With a mission life of 15 years, GSAT-30 is an operational communication satellite for DTH, television uplink and VSAT services.

PTI