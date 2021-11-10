The one name everyone expected on Padma Awards list and which wasn’t there is actor Sonu Sood. The man’s incredible work with migrants and his continuing support to the distressed, is worthy of every award and recognition on this earth.

To see his name missing in the Padma list has not gone too well with Twitteratis. This seriously undermines the importance of the Padma awards.

Rightly Sonu’s admirers who had been championing his cause for months are extremely incensed at the snub to Sonu’s phenomenal philanthropy. Is this glaring omission from the awards list a reminder of just how easy it is to sideline a true achiever when he is not a political ally?

This is the advantage of joining bjp, now whether it is a show off or an internal advantage, take Sonu Sood only. pic.twitter.com/hf4hk404E7 — Jhon Snow❄️ (@ArmyA02552536) November 9, 2021

Biggest irony of India Sonu Sood – Income Tax Raid

Kangana Ranaut – Padma Award — Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) November 10, 2021

Sonu sood got Tax Raids

&

Kangana Ranout got Padma award It tells a lot about the moral bankruptcy of the #BJP government. pic.twitter.com/Fz3RS430LG — Mohd Abdul Sattar (@SattarFarooqui) November 9, 2021

Rejecting Sonu Sood & promoting Kangna POKkar is a clear indication of where government is heading… My India you are tilted at 56°, get ready for upside down asana!!!😡 — Alien ✋ (@Alien_India) November 9, 2021

Stop faking, entire india is at modi on Sonu Sood issue be like…leave the award part, what's that BS IT raids 😡😡😡 https://t.co/2w4e7hcfQn pic.twitter.com/mSpXIdZuO2 — Tanvitha🦁🌊 (@Tanvi4TDP) November 9, 2021

Sonu Sood organises oxygen concentrator for a COVID-19 survivor in Mumbai, Nupoor Alankar says 'I believe these are demigods hidden in the form of these souls' pic.twitter.com/JjCflvkc1L — Global News (@GlobalNews82) November 8, 2021

Lots of love Sonu Sood❣️ https://t.co/J0C1jy1bgl — Kapil Chaudhary (@KChaudhary711) November 6, 2021

When reached out to Sonu, he laughed and said, “It is award enough for me to have people believe in my work.”