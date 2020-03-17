Jharsuguda: Presence of an Italy-returned woman became a cause of concern for many in Jharsuguda district after it was reported that she had not undergone medical checkup after returning from Italy.

The officials at the district control room Monday received a call, informing them about a woman who had returned from Italy but neither she nor her family members had informed the health department about it.

Italy being the new epicentre of COVID-19, a local medical team immediately rushed to the said address Monday night itself to enquire about her travel history and then carried out certain tests.

When contacted, chief district medical officer Dr Jagdish Chandra Barik said the woman had returned from Italy last February and was asymptomatic. However, a district-level medical team visited her Tuesday to carry out tests. They have advised her and her family members for home quarantine until the arrival of the test report.

PNN