Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old boy was killed Thursday after a speeding vehicle hit him. The accident occurred at Dharambandha village in Nuapada district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Sabar, son of Satyabrata Sabar, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan. The family, originally from Beltukri locality, is residing at Dharambandha village as Satyabrata’s wife works as a teacher at a school nearby.

Sources said, Satyabrata had come home on vacation. He was out on a morning walk with his wife and two children when tragedy struck.

The children were sitting on the culvert while Satyabrata and his wife went jogging. However, Kishan started running after them. Before the couple could reach Kishan a pickup van coming from Dharambandha hit him, killing the child instantly.

On being informed, a team of Dharambandha police station lead by IIC Dillip Lakra reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. As the news broke, a pall of gloom enveloped the village.

