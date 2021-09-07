Bhubaneswar: ITI Bhubaneswar and Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Meadows organised a training session for SHGs of Kalyanpur panchayat, Khurda district recently.

In this event students of food trade of ITI Bhubaneswar imparted training imparted skill training to SHG members on easy way of preparation of processed food of mixed chattua, arisha pitha, lemon pickle etc.

More than 25 women took part in the training. This session will make the economically backward women employable and become small entrepreneurs in their local area as well as freelance.

An MoU is going to be signed between ITI Bhubaneswar and Rotary club of Bhubaneswar Meadows to continue the initiative.