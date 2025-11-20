Chhatrapur: A guest training faculty working at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Chhatrapur, has pleaded for euthanasia in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The teacher, Arun Kumar Behera, along with the Ganjam district Guest Faculty Association, presented the letter to the Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan through Additional District Magistrate Pramod Kumar Prusty.

Arun was working as a guest faculty for 12 years at Chhatrapur ITI.

With a hope to get regularised in service, working hard for these years, in due course, eventually, he was removed from the job rather than being appointed as a permanent employee.

He had also approached Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and, later, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, but to no avail.

Arun, the sole bread earner of his family, then preferred to plead for euthanasia before the President.

According to the association, as per government provision, a contractual employee can be regularised by working for 90 days a year.

Distressed by non-regularisations, faculties from Berhampur, Chhatrapur and Hinjilicut ITIs met the ADM at Ganjam Collectorate recently to sort out the matter at the earliest.