Konark: An ITI student drowned while bathing in the sea near Chandrabhaga here Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sourajit Rout, 18, of Kapasi Korkora village under Niali police limits in Cuttack.

Rout was a student of Nimapara-based Shailabala Industrial Training Institute. Rout along with nine other students of the institute left their hostel in the morning to visit the Sun Temple at Konark, police said.

Rout and his friends went to bathe in the sea at Chandrabhaga after visiting the 13th century shrine. Rout drifted into deep sea while bathing.

On being informed, a few shopkeepers of Chandrabhaga market rescued Rout and admitted him to Konark hospital, where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

“We have sent the body to Charichhak community health centre for a post-mortem after registering a case of unnatural death,” said Chandrabhaga marine police assistant sub-inspector Banabihari Das.

Locals, meanwhile, claimed that many sea bathers have met the watery grave at Chandrabhaga due to lack of any safety measures by the administration. “Chandrabhaga is a major tourist destination in Puri district. The administration should deploy a few lifeguards at Chandrabhaga beach to prevent drowning incidents,” said Chandrabhaga market committee president Bhaskar Chandra Behera.