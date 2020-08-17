Koraput: Netrananda Dandasena – the prime convict of the much debated Itishree Pradhan murder case at Tikiri under Rayagada block in Koraput district passed away Monday morning, according to Koraput Circle Jail authorities.

According to reports, Netrananda was admitted to Sahid Laxman Nayak Hospital in the district after he developed health complications Sunday night. However, Netrananda died while under treatment.

Notably, based on allegations as described in the criminal case (CT No.-48 in 2014 filed with the Sessions Judge, Rayagada), Itishree who was a contractual government teacher of Project UP School at Tikiri was allegedly harassed by the prime accused Netrananda, SI of schools under Kashipur block who also happened to be the ex-headmaster of the school.

Unable to bear harassment anymore, the victim lodged written reports against the accused as well as his family members. Apparently, no action was taken against the culprits. Itishree had made appeals to different authorities and organisations for justice.

Meanwhile, the accused went on harassing her in various ways, trying to coerce her to back off or withdraw the complaints. At around 9.20pm October 27, 2013 when the victim was listening to music, an unknown miscreant entered her room and threatened to withdraw the cases.

As she declined, the culprit poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. A very badly burnt Itishree was taken to PHC, Tikiri. The Medical Officer administered preliminary treatments and apprehending her imminent demise, recorded her declaration. She was thereafter referred to Seven Hills Hospital at Visakhapatnam where she succumbed to the severe burns in 2013 November 1, at around 11.14am.

Notably, on the accusation of murder and conspiracy, Netrananda was convicted and sentenced to life by Rayagada District and Sessions Court in 2016 April. Since then, he was in jail custody.

PNN