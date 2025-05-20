New Delhi: The Income Tax department has notified ITR-U which will allow taxpayers to file updated returns for 4 years from the end of relevant assessment year (AY).

The Finance Act, 2025, had extended the time period for filing updated returns (ITR-U) to 48 months from 24 months from the end of relevant AY.

For ITR-U filed within 12 months and 24 months of the end of relevant AY, 25 per cent and 50 per cent additional tax respectively have to be paid.

For ITR-U filed within 36 months and 48 months, 60 per cent and 70 per cent additional tax will have to be paid by a taxpayer.

In the last 3 years, about 90 lakh such returns were filed. Rs 8,500 crore additional revenues were garnered.