It is a very commonly held belief that alcohol consumption is severely detrimental to one’s health. However, in a rather conflicting report, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have come out and stated that ‘beer is healthier than milk’.

Milk has been our first primary source of nutrition since the day we are born. Mothers often pester their children into drinking milk everyday as it contains a plethora of vitamins and protein that is hugely beneficial for the body.

Drinking milk everyday was more or less mandatory for every growing child in Indian households before shunning it for less healthier drinks. Beer for example is something like a ‘gateway’ to other alcoholic drinks. The most popular drink in the world, beer consumption is synonymous with every party, gatherings, events or get-togethers.

In an official statement, PETA said, “It’s official: Beer is better for you than milk. Studies show that beer can strengthen bones and extend life, while milk is linked to obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Drink responsibly: Don’t drink milk.”

PETA’s source for the study is a research report by the Harvard School of Public Health. PETA have been aggressively pushing for a ban on meat and dairy consumption to promote a vegan lifestyle.

But is beer actually better than milk?

It’s hard to draw parallels between the two but beer has some amazing health benefits. Brewed from cereal grains, beer is 90 per cent water but includes soluble fibre, calcium, iron, and many more nutrients

It is known to help boost bone health. The dietary silicon in beer helps the growth and health of bone and connective tissues. Milk on the other hand has been linked with several health issues like obesity, heart disease and diabetes. It is also linked with conditions such as acne and symptoms of lactose intolerance.

PNN