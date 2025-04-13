New Delhi: Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ has collected Rs 32.2 crore at the domestic box office (gross) during its opening weekend, the makers announced Sunday.

Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers.

It was released in theatres April 10.

Production banner shared the box office collection on its official X handle. “The power of MASS CINEMA. #JAAT collects 32.2 CRORES+ DOMESTIC GBOC in 3 days. Book your tickets for #JAAT now,” read the caption.

“Jaat” earned Rs 11.6 crore at the box office on its first day. It got Rs 8.5 crore on the second day. The collection of the third day stood at Rs 12.1 crore.

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

PTI