Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities such as Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra, Madhoo Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, among others, took to social media to wish Juhi Chawla on her 57th birthday.

Showering birthday love on the actress, Jackie posted a beautiful video compiling Juhi’s photo and wrote, “#Juhichawla #Happybirthday. He also added Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s popular song “Ek Din Aap Yun Humko Mil Jayenge” to the video. Juhi was quick to take note of Shroff’s heartfelt wish and reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing, “Thank you Jaggu Dada @apnabhidu.”

Interestingly, Jackie and Juhi have starred together in several films including, Aaina, Talaashi, Bandish, Sardar Saab and Shatranj.

Actress Madhoo, also known formerly as Madhubala, wished the actress by sharing a photo featuring them. Ace designer Manish also shared a photo of Juhi in a pink suit and wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared photos featuring Juhi and SRK from their blockbuster films and captioned, “A collection of Ria’s most cherished memories! #RedChilliesEntertainment #PhirBhiDilHaiHindustani #JuhiChawla #PhotoBook [Bollywood, Movies, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Juhi Chawla, Photo Book].”

Sending birthday wishes to Chawla, Dia Mirza Rekhi wrote, “Happy Birthday to this gentle, generous, gorgeous soul. Love you! Have the most wonderful year ahead.

Rakul Preet wished the actress, writing, “Happy Birthday, Juhi Ma’am! May your special day be filled with happiness and surrounded by those you love. Here’s to a fantastic year ahead!”

Born November 13, 1967, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Juhi Chawla made her Bollywood debut in 1986 with the multi-starrer film Sultanat. She rose to prominence with her role in the 1988 hit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Aamir Khan.

Her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on screen became unforgettable as they delivered hits such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Yes Boss, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.