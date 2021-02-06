Mumbai: It is reported that Jacqueline Fernandez has shifted to Priyanka Chopra’s old house.

According to a new report, this is the same house where Priyanka lived when she tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018. It is located in a building named KarmaYog, and is valued at Rs 7 crore.

The house is located in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. Jacqueline had been living in a rented house in Bandra area of ​​Mumbai for several years.

According a report, Jacqueline moved into the house recently. The house has a large living area and an outdoor balcony. It also consists of five bedrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra have to a Yari Road apartment.

On work front, Jacqueline was last seen in director Shirish Kunder’s Mrs Serial Killer, on Netflix. She will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, and Cirkus.

Jacqueline is quite a busy bee this year. She is currently filming for Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.