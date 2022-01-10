Mumbai: India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Sunday brutally trolled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a social media post involving Capital Cool MS Dhoni.

In social media banter, Jadeja trolled KKR after their social media handle took a dig at MS over an aggressive field set by Gautam Gambhir for Dhoni during an IPL match.

Taking to its Twitter handle, Kolkata Knight Riders shared a photo of Australia’s aggressive field setting for James Anderson during the final moments of the drawn 4th Ashes Test in Sydney, recalling Gautam Gambhir’s aggressive field placement for MS Dhoni during their match against the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from the past.

KKR labelled the field placement “a masterstroke”, saying Pat Cummins’s field setting for the England tail-ender reminded them of Gambhir’s tactics against Dhoni from the IPL game.

“That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke!” KKR wrote in their social media post.

Jadeja responded to the post, saying it wasn’t a masterstroke but just a show-off from the former champions.

“It is not a masterstroke, but a show off,” read Jadeja’s comment.

Quite a few fans of Dhoni were also not impressed with KKR’s post involving Dhoni and they let their disappointment known with social media posts.

That moment when a classic move in Test cricket actually reminds you of a T20 master stroke! #Ashes #KKR #AmiKKR #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/D3XbMu83mf — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 9, 2022

Jadeja will be an integral member of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in IPL 2022 as the star all-rounder was retained by the franchise for Rs 16 crore. The left-arm batter was CSK’s first pick as they also retained MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Jadeja is currently recovering from a forearm injury that he picked up during the first of a 2-match Test series against New Zealand at home in December 2021. He began his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and missed the Test series as well as the ODI series against South Africa in South Africa.