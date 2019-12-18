Balasore: The state government has made provision for housing to people residing on government land in urban areas for a long time. Under Jaga Mission, the government has made a provision of 350 square ft land in town areas for housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but the Jaga Mission has allegedly floundered in this town.

Notably, Jaga Mission is a slum land-titling project to benefit a million urban-poor living in the slums. The state government has won the World Habitat Award in recognition of its vision and commitment to improve the lives of urban poor.

According to reports, there are 300 people living on government land at Gohalapada and Chandbali ground on the outskirts of Balasore. Most of them have not been included in the scheme.

Of them, only 15 residents have been issued land titles, but there is no mention of caste in the certificates. As a result, such people have to run from pillar to post for rectification.

They blamed the revenue administration for the anomaly.

They have also applied for houses by producing necessary documents at the office of additional collector Samit Kumar Nayak.

The people have pointed out that unless the anomaly is rectified, they will not get houses.

Biswanth Hembram of Goshalapada has got 149.29 square ft land out of 350 sq ft while Rangalata Patra of the same area got 165.57 sq ft.

Sabita Patra, another resident got land title for 154.12 sq ft; Sura Hembram 193.87 sq ft; Radha Marandi 219.88 sq ft. Several other residents have been allotted land much less than the 350 sq ft.

Residents said at least 350 sq ft land is necessary for PMAY houses while building house is not possible on the allotted patches.

Another problem is that the land certificates do not have mention of caste and consequently, their children will face problem in applying for caste and income certificates for their studies.

Stating that land certificates they received were nothing but pieces of paper, unless they are useful for getting housing units, the residents demanded rectified land certificates.