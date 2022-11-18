Berhampur: There is good news for slum dwellers living under the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC). The civic body has started a drone survey to locate vacant spaces and map slum areas. The aim is to provide land to the slum dwellers under the ‘Jaga Mission’. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently launched the drone survey in Silk City. It was learned that there are 163 slums spread over 42 wards of the BeMC area and these have been included in the ‘Jaga Mission’. Those who have built their houses on government lands will be provided pattas. The BeMC is preparing a list of slum dwellers and will submit a report to the Revenue department for land allotment to the beneficiaries. It is expected that 17,457 families living in these slums will benefit from the ‘Jaga Mission’.