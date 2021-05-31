New Delhi: Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), will discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of CBDT Chairman for a period of three months.

“Consequent upon completion of tenure of Pramod Chandra Mody, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), on 31.05.2021, it has been decided with the approval of the competent authority that Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, Member, CBDT, shall discharge the duties and responsibilities of the post of Chairman, CBDT, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier,” said an office order issued Monday by the Revenue Department.

The government in February had extended CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody’s tenure for the third time by three months till May 31, 2021.

A 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, Mody took over as the CBDT chief in February 2019. He was appointed as CBDT Chairman after Sushil Chandra, the then CBDT chief, was appointed as an Election Commissioner.