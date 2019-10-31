Paradip: With only a few days to go for the Kalinga Baliyatra Mahotsav, preparations for this festival in this port town of Jagatsinghpur district are on in full swing. However, like every year, the preparations this time too are mirred in controversies.

A meeting was held September 27 and there it was decided that all the works like putting up of tents, banners, gates, sound and light decoration would be done through tenders. Accordingly tenders inviting bids were advertised in most of the leading vernacular dailies, October 26. Firms were requested to send in their bids by November 1 as those would be opened the next day.

However, much to the surprise of many, work to build the main stage for cultural programmes has already started. Even some stalls have started to come up. This has happened, before the tenders have been opened.

“Even when tenders have not yet been opened, construction of stage and stalls is going on. This indicates serious organizational lapses,” said Rashmiranjan Parida, who is representative of Paradip MLA. He alleged that the work has already been awarded to a specific farm and floating tenders is nothing but eyewash.

Core Committee member and former Zilla Parishad, chairperson, Sabita Mohapatra also alleged that various irregularities are coming to the fore. This year many core committee members have been sidelined.

When asked, Baliyatra committee, secretary and Paradip Municipality executive officer Dillip Kumar Mohanty said in order to maintain transparency the tenders have been floated with the consultation of the Collector and ADM.

Notably, no government grant is provided for the festival. The local administration and the Baliyatra committee collect donation from local industrial houses and shops to meet the expenses. The money is used to hold a preparatory meeting, construction of stalls, printing of souvenirs. A portion of the amount also goes to performing artists and for refreshments for guests.

There are a large number of government employees in the committee. Most of them are entrusted with various responsibilities so that the fair ends without any hitch.

Yet, the Baliyatra festival courts controversy every year.

