Jagatsinghpur: Jagatsinghpur district has bagged the prestigious ‘SKOCH Award’ in the ‘Silver Category’ for effective management of COVID-19 situation. This information was given Friday by District Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

Mohapatra congratulated the administration team for the achievement and thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his support and guidance. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the Jagatsinghpur district administration for the achievement.

Earlier Jagatsinghpur district had also won the ‘SKOCH Award’ for excellence in e-office governance. To ensure removal of red tapeism and the speedy disbursal of pending files, the e-office system had been launched in March 2019.

Notably, the ‘SKOCH Award’, instituted in 2003, recognises people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation.

