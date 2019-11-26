Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra Tuesday said a girl in Jagatsinghpur district ended her life out of shame after her objectionable pictures were circulated.

In a statement to the state Assembly, the minister said accused has been arrested.

The minister said the girl in Tentoi village under Naugaon police limits of Jagatsinghpur district committed suicide out of shame after the accused circulated her objectionable pictures.

The issue had rocked the state Assembly Monday after opposition members urged the Speaker to direct the minister concerned to make a statement in the House.

While the girl committed suicide November 7, accused Deepak Behura was arrested November 9, said Mishra.

However, the minister in the statement did not mention whether the girl was raped, as alleged by the opposition.

“The victim girl was a member of the SC community. Interim compensation of Rs 1 Lakh has been paid to the victim’s family,” said Mishra.

He said the allegation made in the newspaper report that the victim girl’s family had earlier filed an FIR in the police station is not true.

SDPO Jagatsinghpur and IIC Naugaon were on the spot immediately after the incident which was reported November 7, he added.

The minister also dismissed media reports that the last rites of the victim could not be performed in her village.

Quoting a newspaper report, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra had Monday alleged in the House that the girl was repeatedly raped, even in presence of her parents. But the local police did not take any action.

(IANS)