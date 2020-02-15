Jagatsinghpur: In a bid to curb ever-rising criminal activities in Jagatsinghpur town, the district administration has planned to put the town under CCTV surveillance system.

Mentioning about the necessity of CCTV cameras in the town, Jagatsinghpur police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rajanikant Mishra had written a letter to the executive officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality September 27, 2019.

Mishra had mentioned in the letter that installation of CCTV cameras at strategic locations would go a long way in nabbing criminals and containing criminal activities.

He has also pointed out in the letter that two main roads — one from Gandhi Chowk to CP and the other one from Police Station Chowk to Purohitpur chowk –need to be put under CCTV surveillance in the first phase. Gandhi Chowk, College Chowk, Court Chowk, Post Office Chowk, Police Station Chowk, Guest House Chowk near CP office, Purohitpur Chowk and Hatapola are the places where installation of CCTV cameras has become more necessary, he had mentioned.

Taking note of the IIC’s suggestion, the executive officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality had drawn attention of the municipality administration and collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra.

After getting approval from the collector, National Informatics Centre (NIC) Jagatsinghpur branch had prepared a technical report and a budget for the installation.

A total of 35 CCCTV cameras will be installed at the above-mentioned places at an estimated cost of Rs 13.57lakh. The cameras will be installed in such a way that their performance doesn’t get affected in rainy reason. A 55-inch LED, one inverter and eight UPS will also be procured, and they will be handed over to Jagatsinghpur police station. The cops will have a control room and the IIC will monitor it. At regular intervals all the photos and videos will be viewed and scanned, it was learnt.

Jagatsinghpur IIC added that a list of the left out places would be given to the municipality and hoped that the municipality will take steps to install CCTVs in those places.

Expressing their happiness over the town soon coming under CCTV surveillance, Jagatsinghpur residents said, once introduced, the facility will help curb criminal activities in the town. That said, the success of the surveillance system largely depends on the quality of CCTV cameras and the efficiency of the administration in procuring high-quality material will be crucial in enforcing the surveillance plan, they added.

