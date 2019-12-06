Kolkata: A day after the high-voltage drama, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar went inside the State Legislative Assembly through proper channel Friday and said he is ready to sit for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Dhankar who was made to wait Thursday outside the Assembly as the gate designated for his entry was locked and could enter later only through a gate meant for mediapersons and officials, went inside Friday with his wife through the gate designated for the Governor. He was warmly received by House Marshall, other officials and the MLAs.

However, Speaker Biman Banerjee, who was present in the House was not there to receive the Governor, as he was attending a Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting.

Dhankhar after entering the Assembly premises paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government on several issues since his arrival here in July last, said he is ready to sit for talks with the chief minister. He told reporters that it is not for the first time that he has spoken about it.

“Discussions and dialogues are the only way forward in the Indian Constitution. I am ready to discuss all the matters with the chief minister at any designated place, be it at Raj Bhavan or ‘Nabanna’ (state secretariat),” Dhankar said.

“It is not that I am saying this for the first time. I I have also written to her in this regard. I had spoken to her over phone Tuesday,” Dhankhar added.

Lavishing praise on the Speaker, Dhankhar said when he informed the former about his proposed visit Friday to the Assembly, he was very prompt in replying to his message.

“The Speaker told me as he would be busy with a Business Advisory Committee meeting, so he will not be able to receive me but I would be taken care of,” the governor informed.

Dhankhar had on the previous day not taken the role of the Speaker kindly. He had mentioned in disgust how he had cancelled his invitation for a lunch to him and his wife within one-and-half hours of sending the invite Wednesday.

PTI