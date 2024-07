New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha, who is lodged in Tihar jail here in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital Tuesday, officials said.

The 46-year-old Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case March 15.

“She was taken to DDU Hospital due to some health issues,” an official said.

PTI