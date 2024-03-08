Tokyo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and apprised him of the progress made by the two countries in the just-concluded Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8 Thursday co-chaired the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa and participated in the first Raisina Roundtable, a key step towards enhancing track two exchanges between India and Japan.

“Honored to call on Japanese PM @kishida230 as I conclude my visit to Tokyo. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi,” the minister said on X.

“Apprised him of the progress made in Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue. Value his guidance on the further strengthening of our Global and Special Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar said in his post.

Kishida, 66, is serving as the Prime Minister of Japan and the President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) since 2021.

Jaishankar, during his visit, also met Yoshihide Suga, the former prime minister of the country who now serves as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

“Pleasure to meet former PM Yoshihide Suga, now Chairman of the Japan India Association. His leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. Count on his continued support for these endeavours,” the foreign minister said on X.

Suga, 75, served as the Prime Minister of Japan and President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) from 2020 to 2021.

Jaishankar also met the Secretary-General of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshimitsu Motegi, here on Friday and held a fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.

Jaishankar posted on X: “Very good to meet @moteging, Secretary General of LDP again. Appreciate his friendship as well as his support for our partnership. Fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.”

Earlier in the day, he spoke at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership and stressed that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, including in the Quad grouping.

“Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership. India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner have also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. Our ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad. As the world, the Indo-Pacific and our two countries evolve, in the – relationship lie many solutions for us nationally, for the region and the world,” he said on X.

Jaishankar earlier visited South Korea and held talks with the country’s leadership.