New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday met British NSA Jonathan Powell and exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global security issues.

Jaishankar also had a bilateral meeting with a host of his counterparts from various countries, including Nepal, Thailand, Luxembourg, Latvia and the Maldives, among others.

The minister shared the updates on his meetings in a series of posts on X.

“Met UK NSA Jonathan Powell at #Raisina2025. Exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global security issues,” he posted on the social media platform.

Among his other engagements, Jaishankar also met Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Delighted to meet DG @iaeaorg @rafaelmgrossi on the sidelines of #Raisina2025 today. Discussed nuclear safety and non-proliferation issues,” he wrote in a separate post on X.

The three-day Raisina Dialogue — India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics — began in the national capital on Monday.

Jaishankar in separate posts said that he met his Nepalese counterpart Arzu Rana Deuba and discussed “various facets of our bilateral cooperation”.

In another update, he wrote, “A pleasure interacting with DPM & FM @Xavier_Bettel of Luxembourg. Spoke about UN reform, Ukraine and the India – EU partnership.”

On his meeting with the Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo, Jaishankar in another post wrote on X, “Welcomed @SecManalo at #Raisina2025. Had a wide – ranging discussion on connectivity, maritime, infrastructure and deepening ourEAN partnership.”

During the course of the day, he also met his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel, and said, they “reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation”.

On his meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Jaishankar wrote on X, “Glad to meet FM @Braze_Baiba of Latvia. Appreciate her perspectives on Ukraine developments and our ties with EU.”

The minister said that he also had a “good conversation” with Chet Greene, Foreign Minister of Antigua & Barbuda, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue and “spoke about our cooperation in health, education, sports and capacity building”.

“Great meeting FM @AmbPoohMaris of Thailand in New Delhi today. Had a productive exchange on our digital, connectivity and food security cooperation, as well as our BIMSTEC partnership,” he wrote in another post on X.

Jaishankar also threw light on his interaction with Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Foreign Minister of Peru.

“Discussed avenues for deepening our bilateral political, economic and infrastructure cooperation, and widening our multilateral engagement. Also witnessed an exchange of agreement on information exchange and documentation between National Archives of India and General Archives of Peru. @CancilleriaPeru,” he posted on X.