New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday met President of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, and digital domains.

Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous province of Tanzania. Mwinyi has been Zanzibar’s President since 2020.

India has close connections with Zanzibar in diverse areas including education. A campus of the IIT Madras was set up in the province in October 2023.

We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors, Jaishankar said on social media.

The external affairs minister described the IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar as shining example of India’s close partnership and enduring commitment to Africa’s education and development priorities.

Mwinyi is on a visit to India.

Separately, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held wide-ranging and productive discussions with Mwinyi.

The meeting reaffirmed the enduring India-Â“Tanzania partnership and the special relationship India shares with Zanzibar, rooted in centuries-old maritime, cultural and people-to-people ties, the vice president’s office said.

The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, development partnership, tourism, the blue economy, education, technology and multilateral engagement, it said.

The vice president reiterated India’s commitment to partnering with Tanzania and Zanzibar in advancing shared development aspirations through enhanced cooperation across priority sectors, it said.