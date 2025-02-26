New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Wednesday stressed India’s long-standing commitment to building mutually beneficial partnerships with Africa, distinguishing it from “extractive” models of engagement.

Speaking at the Japan-India-Africa Business Forum, he underscored that India and Japan are “well-positioned” to support Africa’s sustainable and inclusive development.

Jaishankar highlighted the deep and shared commitment of India and Japan to enhancing their bilateral engagement while also collaborating to promote Africa’s economic growth.

“India and Japan share a relationship anchored in democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, along with a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Over the years, our bilateral relations have evolved into a special strategic and global partnership,” he stated.

Jaishankar noted that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), comprising India, Japan, the US, and Australia, further complements bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

“As the Global South emerges as a future driver of economic growth, it is crucial to ensure its aspirations and interests are fully represented on the global stage,” he added. He also highlighted India’s role in securing the African Union’s full membership in the G20 during its presidency.

Jaishankar reiterated that India’s engagement with Africa is rooted in long-term, sustainable partnerships.

“India’s approach to Africa has always been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to building long-term mutually beneficial partnerships. Unlike extractive models, India believes in capacity building, skill development, and technology transfer, ensuring that African countries not only benefit from investments but also develop self-sustaining growth ecosystems,” he said.

He pointed to key initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) program, the Pan African e-Network Project, and High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), which have strengthened Africa’s education, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.

In 2019, India launched the e-Vidya Bharti and e-Arogya Bharti networks to provide virtual education and medical services to African nations. So far, students from 19 African countries have enrolled in various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses under this initiative.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s position as Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $100 billion.

“India has made a significant commitment to Africa’s connectivity and infrastructure development, with more than $12 billion in concessional credit and over 200 completed projects across the continent, including railways, power generation, agriculture, and water supply,” he said.

India’s development projects in Africa — ranging from power plants and transmission lines to cement, sugar, and textile factories — have generated local employment and transformed communities.

“India’s deep and longstanding engagement with Africa positions it as a natural bridge, both geographically and within the industrial value chain,” he added.

Jaishankar underscored India’s potential to serve as an ideal hub for Japanese companies seeking to expand into Africa and the Middle East.

“Japanese investments, India’s strong industrial base and digital capacities, and Africa’s talent and growing consumer base can come together to create beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders,” he stated.

He also highlighted the potential for India and Japan to strengthen resilient supply chains for Africa, particularly in critical and emerging sectors.

“The growth and prosperity of Africa will not only benefit its people but also contribute to broader global stability and economic progress,” Jaishankar said.

With India and Japan leveraging their complementary strengths, Jaishankar reaffirmed that both nations are well-positioned to support Africa’s development sustainably and inclusively.

