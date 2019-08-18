New Delhi: Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Jitendra Singh, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited AIIMS here Sunday to enquire about the health condition of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who is on life support system.

Jaitley, 66, has been put on extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation, which is used for patients whose lungs and heart are incapable of operating on their own. He was admitted to AIIMS August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.