Jajpur: The delay in execution of the much-awaited Jajpur-Keonjhar Road-Dhamra railway project has led to resentment among the residents who demanded the Centre’s intervention in the matter.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also urged the Centre to take steps for implementation of the project.

The matter came to the fore after a delegation of a citizens’ outfit, Biraja Khetra Vikash Parishad, led by its president Tapan Maharanya Sharma, former MP Anchal Das, Abhimanyu Mishra, Brundaban Mishra and Anil Prasad Mohanty visited the office of the South-Eastern Railway and submitted a memorandum to senior railway officials Friday.

The railway officials informed the delegation that the project is still stuck with the Railway Board at New Delhi which has been raising certain objections with regard to the project.

Copies of the memorandum were also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahatab demanding their intervention.

The delegation claimed that thousands of people visit Jajpur, an industrial hub, and Bhadrak districts every year.

The tourists visit the Maa Biraja temple, Nabhigaya and Baitarani river in Jajpur and the famous Shiva shrine of Akhandalamani at Aradi in Bhadrak. In view of this, making the railway project functional could lead to development of tourism in both the districts.

This apart, the railway department earns Rs 30-40 lakh from ticket sale per month in Jajpur alone which is indicative of the importance of the railway project.

Sources said a survey was undertaken for the 95.5 km long railway project in 2013-14 financial year and funds were earmarked for the purpose.

The survey report claimed that the project will be a money spinner and could fetch over Rs 31.5 crore as annual profit for the railways.

A plan outlay of Rs 10,42,62,57,574 was earmarked for construction of stations at Rampura- Sagadi, Jajpur, Siripura, Mangalpur, Aradi and Biswali in both the districts.

Accordingly, the general manager, South-Eastern railway dispatched the final survey report to Rail Bhawan in Delhi, October 17, 2017. However, the railway ministry is yet to give its nod for the project.

PNN