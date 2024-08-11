Keonjhar: Ghashipura police in Keonjhar district Saturday arrested a female teacher of an Ashram school on charges of duping a woman to the tune of Rs5.65 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO).

Incidentally, the husband of the accused teacher reportedly went underground after news of her arrest spread.

The accused was identified as Anusuya Barik, a teacher posted at the Talapada Sevashram School at Ragadi in Jajpur district. She happens to be the wife of retired teacher Rabindra Kumar Behera, and the couple lives at Janra in Anandapur municipal area.

Her arrest was subsequent to a complaint filed against her by one Madhusmita Jena, a native of Chorgadia Gopalpur village under Anandapur police limits.

Police said sometime back Anusuya had pocketed Rs5.65 lakh from Madhusmita with a promise to arrange the latter PEO’s job. However, after a long wait when the victim asked her to return the money back, she kept dragging her feet.

Finally, the victim approached the Ghasipura police with a complaint, leading to Anusuya’s arrest. Police are investigating if Anusuya was involved in similar frauds in the past.

