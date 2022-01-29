Jajpur: Hundreds of residents Saturday staged a protest demanding immediate repair of the Darpan-Samia road constructed by Works department in Barchana block and Siha-Kharamangi road constructed by Rural Development (RD) department of Jajpur.

With the electioneering for three-tier polls of local-self bodies on full swing, the locals warned of boycott if their demands are not met soon.

“Politicians forget the voters after an election process is over. Local issues are often thrown to the air and commitments are forgotten. Apart from the basic amenities such as education, healthcare and electricity, we also face manifold problems due to poor road connectivity. An important Darpan-Samia road in the region has dilapidated due to poor quality of work,” many residents of Samia village alleged.

Hundreds of commuters from Siha, Salpada and Samia panchayats including villagers of neighbouring five panchayats under Gondia block of Dhenkanal depend on the two roads, the villagers added.

The two important roads in this region have developed a number of potholes over a period of two years in the absence of maintenance. Students of the mentioned panchayats use the road to go to Baba Bhairabananda (Autonomous) College at Chandikhol every day.

Similarly, local patients go through the route to Barchana Community Health Centre (CHC), people commute to Darpan block and tehsil offices and also to nearby haat through the 12-Km long road. The Darpan-Samia road is lone available route from Chandikhol to reach the Utkal University’s rural campus set up near Siha in Jajpur.

Initially, the Darpan-Samia road was under RD department. In two phases, the road was repaired after being included under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), about four years ago.

Subsequently, the road was handed over to Works department.

It is pertinent to mention, the Works division at Charbatia of Cuttack district carried out repairs on a one-and-half kilometre long patch of the road stretching from Darpangada Square a few months ago.

The road widening and concrete laying work was allegedly of very poor quality. Pebbles came out few days after completion of the work. The contract firm concerned could manage to get payment of a raised Bill pertaining to the work due to unholy nexus with tehsil officials.

PNN