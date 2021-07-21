Jajpur: A man from Iswarpur village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district allegedly killed his wife over a family feud late Tuesday night, a police source informed Wednesday.

According to the source, the deceased woman was identified as Binapani Das and the accused husband as Arun Kumar Das. An altercation erupted between the husband and wife over some issue. Later, the heated argument took an ugly turn when Arun attacked his wife with a grinding stone. Binapani succumbed on the spot.

Some neighbours heard the woman screaming for help and they immediately rushed to the spot. The locals found her lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Before Binapani could be rescued, she had succumbed to her grievous injuries, the senior official said.

Mangalpur police reached the house in Iswarpur village and detained the accused husband. Later, police recovered Binapani’s body and sent it for postmortem. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway, the official informed.

PNN