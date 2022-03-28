Jajpur: As results of elections for the urban local body polls for Jajpur and Vyasanagar Municipalities poured in, the ‘NOTA’ (None of the above) option on electronic voting machines has garnered as many as 614 votes, a report said.

This has raised doubts on the ability of the candidates in winning the trust of the voters in this election, a report said. The large number of NOTA votes is indicative of the trust deficit of common people on the political representatives.

Among these votes, 416 NOTA votes were polled in election to the Vyasanagar Municipality while it was 198 NOTA votes for Jajpur Municipality.

The large number of NOTA votes has proved that the concerned voters found none of the candidates good enough to be elected to the civic body.

The NOTA votes have also highlighted the widening gap between the common citizens and the administration as the political representatives have failed to live up to their promise.

The elected representatives have an important role to play in connecting the common man with the administration and resolving his problem. However, the political representatives are busy fulfilling their loyalists’ interests once they get elected.

Thus, politician and contractor nexus is growing day by day. No party is immune from this type of politics for which election has turned into a best business to invest nowadays.

A close review of the development works undertaken in Vyasanagar Municipality will reveal that no party is sincerely interested for the development of the civic body.

The continuous drainage problem in the city is the main obstacle to development for over 30 years since its formation.

