Rupsa: Following incessant rains for two days, Jalaka river was flowing above the danger mark in Basta block of Balasore district, Sunday. People in riparian pockets, who were recently battered by floods twice, are living amid panic and worries over possible flood. As rain continues, its water level is increasing. At Mathani, the river flowed at 6 metre against the danger level of 5.5 metre in the afternoon.

Heavy rains are lashing the upstream areas of the river like Suliapada, Morada, Chitrada and Rasgobindapur in Mayurbhanj district. Now farmers in these riparian pockets are a distressed lot as floods have already spoiled their paddy fields. In case of further floods, people of 20 panchayats under Basta and Baliapal blocks will be severely affected.