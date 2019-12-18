Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday launched the ‘Jalasathi’ programme which will ensure supply of safe drinking water to all households in the state.

While launching the programme, Patnaik paid `593 to clear water cess dues of Naveen Niwas, the residence of the Chief Minister.

Patnaik also distributed water quality testing kits and PoS (point of sale) machines to the women volunteers -‘Jalasathis’.

“Clean water is most important factor for good health. Inclusion of woman volunteers from Mission Shakti for piped water supply is a cherished step as they will serve the people as ‘Jalasathis’. This will boost their economic empowerment,” Patnaik said.

Earlier, the state government had engaged the women self-help groups under the ‘Mission Shakti’, for the collection of power dues, paddy procurement and mid day meal preparation activities.

Now under the ‘Jalasathi’ programme, about 5,000 women will be engaged for supplying safe drinking water.

For implementation of the ‘Jalasathi’ programme, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) and women federations in Bhubaneswar Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), an official release said.

Initially, the ‘Jalasathi’ programme will be implemented in as many as eight wards of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the 5T initiative of the Housing and Urban Development, it said.

The programme will be implemented in the remaining wards of Bhubaneswar and other urban areas of the state in the next phases. The initiative will benefit around 70 lakh people in urban areas, the official release added.

The ‘Jalasathis’ will act as links between consumers and the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) or WATCO.

They, ‘Jalasathis’, will be responsible for water quality testing, facilitating new water connections, regularising connections, reassessment of demands, meter reading, bill generation, bill delivery, collection of water charges and facilitating complaints redressal.