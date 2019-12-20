Los Angeles: James Cameron has said Avengers: Endgame should enjoy its moment under the spotlight but when Avatar 2 comes, he will reclaim the top spot of the highest grossing feature film.

In July, the superhero film Avengers: Endgame became the world’s highest grossing movie by earning USD 2.796 billion at the box office, breaking the long standing record set by Cameron’s films Titanic and Avatar.

“I think it’s a certainty,” Cameron told ‘USA Today’ about Avatar 2 eventually passing Avengers in theatres. But let’s give Avengers: Endgame their moment and let’s celebrate that people are going to the movie theatre,” he added.

Cameron said he ‘really enjoyed’ the superhero tentpole from Marvel Studios but at the same time, he believes the film edged out Avatar by ‘one quarter of a per cent’.

“I don’t want to sound snarky after I took the high road (by offering congratulations). But they beat us by one quarter of a percent. I did the math in my head while driving in this morning. I think accountants call that a rounding error,” pointed out Cameron.

After Avengers: Endgame surpassed the box office figure of Avatar, ameron had shared an art photo that showed Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprite seeds.

Avatar 2 will be released by Disney December 17, 2021, with Avatar 3 arriving December 22, 2023. There are other sequels in the pipeline provided these two movies work at the box office.

Agencies