New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said.

November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict.

The panel, under the chairmanship of Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani, had looked into the prospects of the review petition against the apex court verdict and recommended that the review plea should be filed in the case.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants. The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

However, not just the Jamiat, even the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has said a review petition will be filed before December 9.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board has decided against filing a review plea. The Waqf board also said that it was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre plot for a mosque.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday hit out at the AIMPLB and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, saying they are trying to create an ‘atmosphere of division and confrontation’ after the matter was laid to rest by the apex court.

He also said that for the Muslims, the important issue is not just ‘Babri (mosque) but barabri (equality)’ in areas of education, economic and social upliftment.

